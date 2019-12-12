AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Tie in Wednesday Night Ratings Battle

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Jon Moxley attends the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

For the first time, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite tied in the ratings on Wednesday night.

The programs each averaged 778,000 viewers, per Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, which was a decline for both shows compared to a week ago. AEW narrowly outdrew NXT on Dec. 4, averaging 851,000 viewers to its competitor's 845,000. 

NXT included a pair of marquee matches. Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in the main event to become the No. 1 contender to NXT champion Adam Cole. Angel Garza also defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

On Dynamite, The Young Bucks earned a hard-fought victory over Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight, becoming the No. 1 contenders for the AEW tag titles. Chris Jericho also offered Jon Moxley a spot in The Inner Circle, calling back to their shared history in WWE.

The biggest development in AEW on Wednesday came when the promotion announced its next pay-per-view. Revolution will take place Feb. 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

This will be AEW's first chance to really use Dynamite to build up to a major show.

Full Gear was Nov. 9, just over a month after Dynamite debuted Oct. 2. Now, the company will have more than two months to set up the biggest matches and feuds for Revolution.

NXT, meanwhile, is pushing full steam ahead toward its next TakeOver on Feb. 12 in Portland, Oregon.

Next week's show will shape the title picture for TakeOver. Balor will challenge Cole for the NXT Championship, while Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT women's title against Rhea Ripley.

Related

    Latest Backstage Wrestling Rumors 👂

    👀 Seth Rollins injury update 👊 Corbin, Reigns to main-event TLC? ✍️ AEW signs Melanie Cruise

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Latest Backstage Wrestling Rumors 👂

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    5 WWE Stars Most Beloved and Hated by Fans on Twitter

    WWE logo
    WWE

    5 WWE Stars Most Beloved and Hated by Fans on Twitter

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for TLC 2019 🔮

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Bold Predictions for TLC 2019 🔮

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Won Wednesday Night: AEW or WWE?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Who Won Wednesday Night: AEW or WWE?

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report