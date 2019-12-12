21-Year-Old Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea Agree to 5-Year Extension Contract

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea announced on Thursday that 21-year-old defender Fikayo Tomori has signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until summer 2024:

The centre-back has broken into the first team this season under new manager Frank Lampard and has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

His impressive performances for Chelsea have also seen him called into the England squad, and he made his international debut in November's 4-0 win over Kosovo.

