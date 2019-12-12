21-Year-Old Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea Agree to 5-Year Extension Contract

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIDecember 12, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea announced on Thursday that 21-year-old defender Fikayo Tomori has signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until summer 2024:

The centre-back has broken into the first team this season under new manager Frank Lampard and has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blues. 

His impressive performances for Chelsea have also seen him called into the England squad, and he made his international debut in November's 4-0 win over Kosovo.

    

