MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Josh Hader Targeted by Yankees, Dodgers and Mets

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader is reportedly generating significant trade interest from teams looking to shore up the back end of their bullpen.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the New York Yankees are the "most active pursuer" of Hader. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have also made inquiries to the Brewers.

Rosenthal noted it "remains unlikely" that Hader will end up being traded in part because teams are reluctant to meet Milwaukee's demands, which include at least one top prospect.

Rosenthal previously reported the Brewers were listening to offers for Hader as a way to maximize his trade value and potentially give them more payroll flexibility.

Just 25 years old, Hader is a Super Two player, which will allow him to go through arbitration four times instead of the standard three times. Per MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes, the two-time All-Star is projected to earn $4.6 million in arbitration for 2020.

The Yankees already boast one of MLB's best bullpens with a group that includes Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle. The Dodgers won 106 games last season despite Kenley Jansen posting a career-worst 3.71 ERA in 63 innings last season.

The Mets could be looking for a more stable ninth-inning option after Edwin Diaz's ERA ballooned from 1.96 in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners to 5.59 in 2019.

Milwaukee needs to add help to its starting rotation next season after that group finished last in the NL with 788.2 innings in 2019.

Hader owns a 2.42 ERA with 102 hits allowed and 349 strikeouts over 204.2 innings in 151 games over the past three seasons. He's under team control for four more seasons before being eligible for free agency after 2023.