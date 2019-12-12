FIFA 20 Team of the Year Complete Shortlist Revealed for Fan Voting Event

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fans will have the chance to vote for EA Sports' FIFA Ultimate Team of the year, it's been confirmed.

In a statement provided to Bleacher Report, EA said it will "launch the first global, fan-driven vote for FIFA 20 Team of The Year," with gamers able to log in to their EA Account and choose their picks for the Ultimate XI.

There are four position categories players can make up their respective fantasy XIs from. Here are the 55 players who managed to make the cut in their roles:

Attackers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Eden Hazard - Real Madrid

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Barcelona

Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio

Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Fabinho - Liverpool

Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

N’Golo Kante - Chelsea

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

David Silva - Manchester City

Dusan Tadic - Ajax

Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

Defenders

Jordi Alba - Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio

Jose Maria Gimenez - Atletico Madrid

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munchen

Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio

Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio

Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain

Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan

Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur

Goalkeepers

Alisson - Liverpool

Ederson - Manchester City

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Andre Onana - Ajax

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona

Piemonte Calcio is the name Juventus are referred to on FIFA 20.

EA confirmed the team in full will be revealed in January, with the Player Items relating to the XI available for a "limited time" soon after.

The 55-man shortlist is unsurprisingly dominated by Liverpool stars, with 10 of their squad making the cut. Jurgen Klopp's side won the UEFA Champions League in June and are sitting at the summit of the Premier League table.

Their star man in the previous term was defender Virgil van Dijk, who finished as the runner-up to Lionel Messi in the recent Ballon d'Or award.

Per ESPN FC, there was little between the two men in the race for the game's most coveted individual prize:

Manchester City, who won a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season, have seven players in the list, while Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have five. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have four.

Unsurprisingly, Messi makes the cut at the end of an extraordinary year. While Barcelona missed out on Champions League and Copa del Rey success, the Argentina forward was sensational on a consistent basis, helping Barcelona to La Liga success.

After a slow start to the current campaign due to injury, the forward has settled back into a trademark groove again in recent weeks.

Messi netted a remarkable hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Mallorca on Saturday, taking him on to 14 goals for the season already:

Cristiano Ronaldo also unsurprisingly features in the shortlist, having won the Serie A title in his first term with Juventus.

With Messi also in the forwards category, the Portuguese will face stiff competition for a spot in the side. Per Squawka Football, Liverpool's Sadio Mane will be able to make a major case for a starting berth:

In the midfield positions, City duo Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are worthy inclusions, while Frenkie de Jong is recognised, too. The Dutchman was sensational for Ajax last season before making his high-profile transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, who also flourished at Ajax before leaving in the previous transfer window, is among the defenders.

He will surely be fighting for the remaining centre-back spot in the side alongside Van Dijk at the back, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly another standout; Liverpool full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be tough to beat in the positions flanking the defence.