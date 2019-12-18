Raiders' Josh Jacobs Ruled out vs. Chargers Due to 'Lingering' Shoulder Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to his "lingering shoulder injury," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The rookie out of Alabama has been sensational for the Silver and Black thanks to 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He's rushed for 4.8 yards per carry.

The 21-year-old has rushed for 100 or more yards five times.

Jacobs said on social media (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez) that he played on a fractured shoulder from Week 7 onward. The injury occurred during a 42-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers in which Jacobs still rushed for 124 yards on 21 carries.

Remarkably, Jacobs still excelled despite playing on one good shoulder thanks to 507 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his next six games, but the ailment sidelined him for a Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The back was a game-time decision but sat for the combination of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. He returned Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling 89 yards on 24 carries, but the issue will keep him out again.

Without Jacobs, the Raiders should turn to Washington and Richard yet again.

Washington turned 21 touches into 96 yards and one touchdown when he filled in for the injured Jacobs in a 42-21 loss to Tennessee. He has rushed for 3.3 yards per carry on the year.

Richard, who tied for the team lead with 68 receptions in 2018, served as the backup. He had 46 yards on nine touches. The pass-catching specialist has snagged 30 passes for 266 yards in 2019.

Washington and Richard are both in their fourth seasons with Oakland.