Mark Emmert Wants Congress to Help NCAA with Name, Image, Likeness Rights

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. Emmert says it is “highly probably” federal legislation will pass that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the their names, images and likenesses. Emmert spoke Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Learfield/IMG Intercollegiate Athletic Forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Matt York/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert has reportedly turned toward Congress for help with how to handle the movement toward college athletes having the opportunity to be paid for their names, images and likenesses.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Emmert said he has met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss potential federal involvement as states pass bills allowing athletes such a right. 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

