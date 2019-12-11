Mark Emmert Wants Congress to Help NCAA with Name, Image, Likeness Rights

Matt York/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert has reportedly turned toward Congress for help with how to handle the movement toward college athletes having the opportunity to be paid for their names, images and likenesses.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Emmert said he has met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss potential federal involvement as states pass bills allowing athletes such a right.

