Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: 'I Trust Him Wholeheartedly'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield still trusts Odell Beckham Jr.

"I can't answer that for him," Mayfield said when asked if he thinks the wide receiver will still be on the Browns in 2020, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "There are all the rumors going around, but I have had my conversations with him and I know what we talk about so I trust him wholeheartedly."

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that Beckham has told players and coaches around the league he no longer wants to be in Cleveland.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports spoke to sources close to the 27-year-old who pointed to "three issues" impacting him in Cleveland. He is injured, frustrated with himself that he is not living up to his own expectations and is "unsure about his fit with the Browns, including his relationship with the coaching staff and his role in the offense"

The report noted Beckham spoke with players from "at least" one Browns' opponent in October. Cleveland played the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers that month, and both teams shopped for wide receivers before the trade deadline.

"He's lost," one of Robinson's sources said. "Fame got to him, he made bad choices [and] now he has to redeem himself. And the road to redemption isn’t an easy one when you have an ego."

Before the reports from Robinson and Glazer, Beckham tweeted that he did not say he wanted to leave the Browns:

As for his physical health, Cabot noted the wide receiver is unsure if he will need surgery on a potential sports hernia.

While he may not be pleased with his production, Beckham is still contending for a 1,000-yard season with 59 catches for 844 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the touchdown number is disappointing, as is the reality he has more games with less than 40 receiving yards (four) than he does with more than 100 receiving yards (two).

The team has also underperformed at 6-7 and has not come anywhere close to living up to the Super Bowl expectations that were in place before the season.

For now, though, the quarterback has held discussions with Beckham and apparently trusts him as they work toward improving the Browns' immediate prospects.