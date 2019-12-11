Kyrie Irving Not Ready for Contact; Has Missed 12 Games with Shoulder Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2019

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 14: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets on November 14, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Wednesday that point guard Kyrie Irving is not ready for contact.

Irving, 27, has missed 12 games since Nov. 16 with a right shoulder impingement. He has averaged 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 11 contests for the Nets.

Atkinson did provide a more optimistic report on Sunday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

"The plan is to continue to ramp up his individual on-court work, and from there it's starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices," Atkinson said. "Like I always say, that could be a planned practice or us making one up if the game schedule so dictates."

Irving arrived in Brooklyn last offseason via free agency following two years with the Boston Celtics. The ex-Duke Blue Devil exploded with 50 points in his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was largely a dominant scorer during the opening portion of his Nets tenure.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

