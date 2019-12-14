Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy: Voting Results, Comments, Reaction

For the first time in 60 years, LSU is home to the Heisman Trophy winner after quarterback Joe Burrow captured the award for his historic performance in 2019.

Burrow was named on 95.47 percent of the ballots and received 93.8 percent of the available points to beat out Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Heisman puts a bow on what's been an award-filled season for Burrow:

Burrow entered this season as a long shot in the Heisman race. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson noted the Tigers quarterback was getting 200-1 odds when betting first opened this year. He was coming off a solid, if unspectacular 2018 with 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

The 2018 season was Burrow's first year as a full-time starter. He spent three years at Ohio State from 2015 to 2017, appearing in just 10 games, before transferring to LSU.

"I didn't know if I was ever going to play at this level," Burrow told C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun about his success in 2019. "Three years sitting on the bench, you start to question a lot of things."

Over the course of 13 games in 2019, Burrow put together the best season by any quarterback in LSU history. The senior superstar is on pace to set an FBS record for completion percentage, depending on what happens in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow has already set SEC records with 48 passing touchdowns and 4,715 passing yards. He led LSU to its first undefeated regular season and conference title since 2011.

Despite being one of the nation's premier programs for decades, LSU has only produced two Heisman winners following Burrow's triumph. Running back Billy Cannon is the only other Tigers player to capture the award when he did it in 1959.

