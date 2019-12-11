Braun Strowman Injury, John Morrison Talks WWE Return, Santana and Ortiz

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Strowman Injury Reportedly Impacts Angle

Braun Strowman was reportedly supposed to enter into a championship feud before an injury caused a change of plans.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), Strowman and intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura were supposed to begin a storyline on last week's episode of SmackDown, but it didn't happen since The Monster Among Men is nursing an injury.

Meltzer reported there is conflicting information about whether Strowman is dealing with back spasms or a sore hip.

Strowman has not competed in a televised match since Survivor Series last month, although he did wrestle "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Starrcade event on Dec. 1.

Several weeks ago when Sami Zayn was trying to recruit Daniel Bryan into his stable with Nakamura and Cesaro, Bryan declined and told Zayn he should go after Strowman instead. That seemed to be a tease for a future storyline.

It hasn't come to fruition yet, but all signs point to Strowman being next in line to face Nakamura, even if the match doesn't happen at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

Strowman has yet to win a singles title in WWE, but beating Nakamura for the IC title could be the start of another big push.

Morrison Talks Returning to WWE

After eight years away, it was announced on last week's episode of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1 that John Morrison signed a contract to return to WWE.

On Wednesday, Morrison appeared on WWE Network's The Bump to discuss his decision to return. Morrison noted that when he left the company in 2011, he only intended to be gone for one year, per Felix Upton of Ringside News:



"When I left in 2011, I wanted to take a year off. I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit. That year turned into eight years. It's crazy how fast the time flew. And part of it was I was having a lot of fun wrestling for other places. Every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract and they wanna have you sign for longer and extend and extend. I felt like I was a really big part of all these organizations; Lucha Underground, Impact, 5 Star. I was like the guy, the brand ambassador. It was cool having that autonomy.

"Why did I come back? Or why did it take so long? I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing. I always meant to come back [to WWE]. At this point, when I realized, 'I better get my ass back to WWE before 10 years goes by.'"

During his initial run with WWE, Morrison enjoyed a great deal of success. He was a three-time intercontinental champion, five-time tag team champion and one-time ECW champion who was a key part of WWE's midcard.

The 40-year-old never became a regular main-eventer, but he earned the opportunity to be precisely that after leaving WWE and competing in companies such as Lucha Underground and Impact. Morrison held the top title in both promotions and returns to WWE with more credibility than ever before.

WWE has given no indication regarding whether Morrison will be used on Raw, SmackDown or NXT, but given his experience and all-around skill set, he should be a major asset for WWE regardless.

Santana and Ortiz Discuss WWE Offer

Santana and Ortiz debuted for All Elite Wrestling at All Out in August, and they have become a key part of the tag team division ever since.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t Upton) on Wednesday, Ortiz divulged that they had discussions with WWE before deciding to join AEW:

"We were about to turn down WWE. We sat down and we don't wanna burn any bridge. We never wanna burn down any bridge anywhere we go because that's just not how you do business you should keep every avenue open.

"So [Santana] had this whole spiel he was like, 'Okay this is what we're gonna say so we don't burn a bridge, alright?' We go and then we get cut off and they're like, 'Listen just really think about your decision.' We stop. We hang up the phone and we were about to turn them down. We sit there and we're like damn they're making this really hard for us, right?"

Ortiz added that they were offered an NXT deal with a guarantee to go to the main roster, but said being part of history with the formation of AEW Dynamite played a big role in their decision to join the upstart.

Also, Ortiz said he and Santana didn't want to be a "small fish in an ocean" in WWE. Instead, they are top stars in AEW and were part of the first main event in AEW Dynamite history.

The decision has seemingly worked out great for Santana and Ortiz, and their presence is a big reason why AEW may have the best tag team division in all of wrestling.

