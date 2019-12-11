Philippe Coutinho, Bayern Munich Beat Tottenham 3-1 in 2019 Champions League

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich made it six wins from six in Group B of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Goals from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho were enough for Die Roten, who lost Coman to injury on the night, to wrap up a perfect group campaign and enter the draw for the round of 16 on Monday as the form team in the tournament.

Spurs, who had also already qualified for the knockout phase, fielded a much-changed side. Tottenham's unfamiliar lineup still got a goal from Champions League debutant Ryan Sessegnon.

Bayern stretched Jose Mourinho's refreshed starting XI out of shape early and often in front of the home faithful. It took just 14 minutes for Die Roten to go in front, with Coman making no mistake from close range:

Spurs needed a response, and it came a mere six minutes later when Sessegnon struck back in style. In the process, the former Fulham prospect set a record for the club he joined in the summer:

Tottenham were back on level terms, but Bayern remained the better team. The hosts went close again when Ivan Perisic clipped an effort off the bar and Coutinho soon did the same.

Those chances preceded Coman leaving the pitch after stretching to keep a Coutinho pass in play. An awkward landing left the French winger writhing in pain as the result of an apparent knee problem:

Muller replaced Coman, but Bayern were still winning in wide areas. Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry sent a shot off the inside of the post and Thiago Alcantara inexplicably made a mess of the rebound.

Thiago's miss hardly mattered, though, because Die Roten were back in front on the stroke of halftime. The breakthrough came when Alphonso Davies, who had been lively for most of the opening 45 minutes, saw a shot glance off the post.

The rebound fell kindly for Muller who made no mistake. The 30-year-old has made a career-long habit of punishing Premier League opposition:

Bayern were officially out of sight when Coutinho finally made one of his shots count by scoring a rasping effort from the edge of the area. Spurs have often been tormented by the artful attacking midfielder:

There were no more goals, but Bayern had done enough to showcase the extent of their attacking resources. Coman's injury is a blow, but Davies, Coutinho, Perisic and Muller mean this squad has the resources to go far in this season's competition.

Mourinho will feel the same way about Spurs, but a growing weakness for conceding goals—Spurs have shipped 11 during his six matches in charge—ought to have him worried.

What's Next?

Bayern will host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Spurs are away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League the following day.