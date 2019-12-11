Winners and Losers of Gerrit Cole's Signing with the New York Yankees

0 of 6

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baseball fans woke up Wednesday to news that the New York Yankees had reportedly signed Gerrit Cole to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

It's a landscape-altering move that has sweeping ramifications on the sport.

The signing shifts the balance of power in the American League, and it leaves the clubs that missed out on Cole scrambling for alternatives.

It also impacts the rest of the free-agent market, as well as the Yankees' roster makeup for the upcoming season.

With all of that in mind, here is a look at the biggest winners and losers of the Cole signing.