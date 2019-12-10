Giants Rumors: Pat Shurmur Expected to Be Fired, GM Dave Gettleman 'In Trouble'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is expected to be fired at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and general manager Dave Gettleman is "in trouble," according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

With Monday night's overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants fell to 2-11 and were guaranteed to finish 5-11 or worse for the third consecutive campaign.

In two seasons as New York's head coach, Shurmur owns a 7-22 record, and the Giants rank just 26th in total offense and 25th in scoring this season despite Shurmur's offensive background.

New York hired Gettleman in December 2017 following the firing of Jerry Reese, and one of his first orders of business was to hire Shurmur despite the fact that Shurmur was just 9-23 during his first stint as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2011-12.

Gettleman also made some curious personnel decisions, including allowing safety Landon Collins to join the Washington Redskins in free agency, trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns and selecting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The jury is still out on all those moves, especially Jones, as he is just 10 starts into his NFL career. Veteran Eli Manning began 2019 as the Giants' starting quarterback, but after two losses, Shurmur turned to Jones.

The results have been mixed, as Jones is just 2-8 but owns solid numbers with 2,374 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 241 rushing yards and two scores.

With Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram, the pieces may be in place for sustained success on the offensive side of the ball, but the Giants have an old defense in need of an overhaul, as it ranks 27th in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed.

Though it can be argued that two years isn't long enough for a head coach and general manager to retool a team, it seems the Giants aren't anywhere close to playoff contention.

Landing a defensive game-changer such as Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young early in the 2020 draft could help turn things around more quickly than expected, but new voices on the sideline and in the front office may be needed to weed out the losing culture that has taken over in recent years.