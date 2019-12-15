King Corbin Beats Roman Reigns in Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC

Credit: WWE.com

King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night.

The brutal match featured several interferences on The Lone Wolf's behalf, from Dolph Ziggler to The Revival and a group of security guards.

At one point in the match, it was more than 10-on-1 in favor of Corbin, who took advantage and hit an End of Days to finish off the former WWE and universal champion.

Reigns and Corbin have been engaged in a heated feud over the past month that started with the King of the Ring titleholder claiming he had supplanted The Big Dog as the locker room leader on SmackDown. Ever since then, he has made it his stated goal to decimate and humiliate his rival.

After beating Reigns with help from Ziggler and Robert Roode last month, the bad blood between the two Superstars became even more intense. They were forced to team up at Survivor Series but were unable to co-exist, with Reigns contributing to Corbin's elimination before going on to win the match for the blue brand himself.

Corbin and his charges attempted to get revenge on an ensuing episode of SmackDown when Reigns faced Roode in a singles match. The Glorious One attempted to injure The Big Dog by hitting him in the head with Corbin's scepter, but he made the mistake of mentioning his opponent's family.

That led to Reigns decimating Roode by spearing him through the guardrail and then flipping the announce table on top of him.

With one of his cronies out of action, Corbin put a master plan into effect with an eye toward making Reigns pay. Although The Big Dog beat Ziggler in a singles match, Corbin and The Showoff got the last laugh on a recent episode of SmackDown.

The security personnel who carried Corbin to the ring on his throne attacked Reigns, and although The Big Dog fought them off at first, The Lone Wolf and Ziggler proved to be too much.

Eventually, Reigns was handcuffed to the ring post, which allowed Corbin and Ziggler to embarrass him by covering him in dog food.

The Big Dog got his chance for revenge at TLC in one of the most brutal match types in WWE history, although he had to be cognizant of Corbin having some tricks up his sleeve since there are no rules in a TLC match.

The resourceful Corbin again managed to get the better of Reigns, and while The Big Dog has fallen considerably down the pecking order, the King of the Ring has a ton of momentum on his side entering the Royal Rumble in January.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).