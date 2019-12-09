Patriots Respond to Allegations Made by Bengals of Improper Video Recording

The New England Patriots released a statement addressing a report they surreptitiously filmed the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline during the Bengals' 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Patriots said they were filming for their behind-the-scenes web series Do Your Job. One installment centered on the team's scouting department and required footage from Sunday's game.

"While we sought and were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight," New England said. "In addition to filming the scout, the production crew—without specific knowledge of the League rules—inappropriately filmed the field from the press box."

           

