Redskins' Derrius Guice Could Be Shut Down for Season with Knee Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 10, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Derrius Guice has been hampered by a knee injury once again.

The 22-year-old Washington Redskins running back took a hit to his left knee during the team's 20-15 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, and interim head coach Bill Callahan told reporters Monday that Guice has already been ruled out for next Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Guice underwent an MRI on his knee Monday, and Callahan did not know the results nor the extent of the injury when speaking to reporters. 

According to Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, the injury could reverberate beyond Week 15: 

"Some players and Redskins staffers said they believe this isn’t as serious as his previous injuries as a pro—a torn ACL in his left knee that forced him to miss all of last season and a torn meniscus in his right knee that sidelined him for nine games this year. But at a minimum, Guice will miss Sunday’s game, and Callahan said the Redskins haven’t ruled out shutting him down for the final two games of the season, too, no matter the severity of the injury."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Washington's preliminary belief is that Guice sprained his MCL against the Packers.

It would make sense for Washington to keep Guice sidelined for the remainder of the season regardless of what the MRI reveals. At 3-10, the team has nothing to play for and has no reason to further risk Guice's long-term viability.

Guice has played in five games this season, posting 245 yards and two touchdowns. The 2018 second-round pick's first NFL 100-yard rushing game came on Dec. 1 in Washington's 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers:

That is what Washington expected to see regularly from Guice when taking him with the 59th overall selection out of LSU last year, but his knees have continued to betray him. In three years at LSU, Guice ran for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Guice addressed his injury woes on Twitter:

Depending on Guice's official diagnosis, Washington can hope to see Guice in a rhythm for all of 2020.



