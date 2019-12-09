Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Star Prefers Deal to 'Contending Team'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 5-17 Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be sellers before February's NBA trade deadline, and one player who should attract interest is veteran big man Kevin Love. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Love "prefers a move to a contending team."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Cleveland is "expressing a willingness to listen to offers" for Love.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

