Patriots' Tom Brady Talks Elbow Injury After Being Hit by Helmet in Chiefs Loss

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lands on the turf after being sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady provided an update on his elbow during his weekly appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill Show on Monday morning following Sunday night's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's all right...just took a helmet on the inside of it," he said. "Just going to try and get some extra treatment and be 100 percent for next week."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dorsett: We Had Chance to Score Despite Bad Calls and Didn’t

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Dorsett: We Had Chance to Score Despite Bad Calls and Didn’t

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Week 14 Report Card 📝

    Our experts grade the week's biggest storylines

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 14 Report Card 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady, Pats’ Offense Running Out of Time ‘To Figure Out What Works’

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady, Pats’ Offense Running Out of Time ‘To Figure Out What Works’

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston

    Are the Patriots Vulnerable at Last? Don’t Bet on It

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Are the Patriots Vulnerable at Last? Don’t Bet on It

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes