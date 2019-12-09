Patriots' Tom Brady Talks Elbow Injury After Being Hit by Helmet in Chiefs Loss

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady provided an update on his elbow during his weekly appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill Show on Monday morning following Sunday night's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's all right...just took a helmet on the inside of it," he said. "Just going to try and get some extra treatment and be 100 percent for next week."

