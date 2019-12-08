Knicks News: David Fizdale Calls Coaching Team 'A Great Honor' After Firing

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

David Fizdale described coaching the New York Knicks as "a great honor" despite posting a 21-83 record since his hiring in May 2018.

The Knicks released a full statement from Fizdale on Sunday evening:

New York fired Fizdale on Friday after the Knicks got off to a 4-18 start, the worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

That came after the Knicks finished an NBA-worst 17-65 last season.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks' delayed follow-up to Fizdale's firing "was because the Knicks and Fizdale were still working out their separation agreement."

"I'm happy for Fizdale to be out of that terrible mess that he had nothing to do with," Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle commented Saturday, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that Fizdale got a raw deal:

"I don't know where the decision was made to fire coach Fizdale, but if it came from the top, it's a case of mistaken identity. He's a fine, talented young coach with a great pedigree and it's ridiculous to think you're gonna bring in a young guy and after being there a minute-and-a-half, you expect him to fix everything that's been wrong there for a long time. That's petty unfair. It's an old analogy. He got thrown under the bus. He'll come out of it because he's a great coach."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed that sentiment:

The Knicks' issues go beyond coaching. The franchise has had six different head coaches, including current interim head coach Mike Miller, since its last postseason appearance in 2012-13. The 2012-13 season also marks the last time New York finished above .500.

Berman reported Saturday that team president Steve Mills "is on shaky ground until his struggling team shows progress to owner James Dolan's liking" while Dolan keeps his eye on Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.