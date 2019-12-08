Konnor and Viktor of the Ascension Released by WWE After 8 Years with Company

Credit: WWE.com

WWE released The Ascension's Konnor and Viktor, the company announced Sunday.

Sin Cara and Luke Harper joined them in leaving the promotion. In those cases, both performers had previously requested to be released.

Konnor and Viktor last appeared in a televised match when they competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in April.

The Ascension still own the record for longest reign as NXT tag team champions (343 days). They beat Adrian Neville and Corey Graves in October 2013 for the belts and held the titles until suffering a defeat to The Lucha Dragons at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in September 2014.

They made their main roster debut in November 2014, earning a win over The Miz and Damien Mizdow on Raw.

The pair have basically been stuck in tag team purgatory since then, continuing what has been a trend for duos who achieved stardom in NXT.

Whereas NXT has historically put a big emphasis on tag team wrestling, Raw and SmackDown haven't provided the division with the same luxury. As a result, former NXT tag champions have either become afterthoughts (The Revival, The Vaudevillains) or gotten broken up shortly after their arrival (American Alpha, Sanity).

The Ascension's most memorable contributions on the main roster were when they involved themselves in Breezango's "Fashion Files" backstage segments.

Getting released by WWE will allow Konnor and Viktor to start booking independent dates together or go in separate directions.