Peach Bowl 2019: Updated Odds and Preview for Oklahoma vs. LSU

The LSU Tigers will play their second consecutive game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as they earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a spot in the Peach Bowl.

The SEC champion will square off with the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners, who earned their playoff position through a win over the Baylor Bears and losses by the Georgia Bulldogs and Utah Utes in their respective conference title contests.

Ed Orgeron's Tigers opened as a double-digit favorite, and the over/under started at a stunning 78.5 points.

By December 28, the total is likely to drop given the recent performances of both defenses, but it could still be higher than the other playoff semifinal.

Peach Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 28

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

Odds (via Caesars): LSU -13; Over/Under 76.5

Preview

The 13-point spread in favor of LSU reflects its dominance over the last few weeks.

The Tigers are coming off a 37-10 win over Georgia, and they eclipsed 50 points versus Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Since the November 9 victory over Alabama, LSU has outscored its four opponents 201-74.

The top-ranked side owns the most yards per game in the FBS with 554.3, the second-most passing yards per contest at 386.8 and a rushing attack that racked up 167.5 yards per game.

Joe Burrow could eclipse the 5,000-yard mark December 28, as he possesses 4,715 passing yards.

The senior transfer from Ohio State has five straight outings with over 300 passing yards and at least three passing scores.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson both have over 1,000 receiving yards, while the pair and Terrace Marshall Jr. recorded double-digit scoring plays.

If that was not concerning enough for the Oklahoma defense to contain, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 1,290 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

The junior produced triple digits on the ground versus Alabama, Auburn and Florida, and he found the end zone on six occasions in those clashes.

Since Oklahoma allows 330.6 total yards per game, it is hard to believe it will limit LSU's offensive threats over four quarters.

Before LSU held Texas A&M and Georgia to 17 points, the same concerns could be voiced about its defense.

The Tigers conceded 341.3 total yards per game, but they held Georgia to 286 total yards in the SEC Championship Game. One week prior, the SEC winner limited Texas A&M to 169 total yards.

That total may rise against Oklahoma because of Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability and CeeDee Lamb's big-play potential.

Hurts and Lamb lead a unit that ranks second behind LSU in total offense, with 554.2 yards per game.

The quarterback owns 3,634 passing yards and 1,255 rushing yards, while Lamb has 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Tigers likely will not bring the Big 12 winner to a complete halt, but they may be able to contain its top threats.

Derek Stingley Jr., Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens are a part of a talented secondary that could double Lamb and make Hurts beat them with other wideouts, like Charleston Rambo.

If LSU is able to limit Lamb, it could help Burrow and Co. open up a gap on the scoreboard and earn a trip to the playoff final in New Orleans.

