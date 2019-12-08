Peach Bowl 2019: Known Info Before Final Playoff Rankings Reveal

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The last time the Peach Bowl hosted a College Football Playoff semifinal, a top-ranked SEC team rolled to a victory.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta may feature another No. 1 seed out of the SEC December 28.

If the LSU Tigers leapfrog the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday's playoff rankings, they would likely return to the site of their SEC Championship Game triumph.

In that scenario, the second program headed to the Peach Bowl would be the fourth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, who emerged as the favorite for that spot after losses by the Utah Utes and Georgia Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Peach Bowl Known Information

Date: Saturday, December 28

Time: 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET

LSU's last Peach Bowl visit occurred on New Year's Eve in 2012, when it lost by a point to the Clemson Tigers.

If Ed Orgeron's team fails to jump Ohio State, it could face the reigning national champion in Atlanta.

If that happens, it would renew the Peach Bowl's ACC-versus-SEC format that was in place before the New Year's Six was created.

The SEC champion has a case for the No. 1 seed since it blew out fourth-ranked Georgia 37-10.

The Tigers earned 481 total yards against a defense that entered the weekend in the top five of scoring and rushing defense.

Taking down No. 4 in dominant fashion combined with Ohio State's first-half struggles with Wisconsin could lead to the positional switch.

LSU's resume contains five Top 10 victories, and at least two of those programs will be participating in the New Year's Six. Depending on Sunday's poll, Auburn could be added to that mix.

After Saturday's win, Orgeron was not concerned with where the Tigers land Sunday, per ESPN.com's Alex Scarbrough.

"I think we're a darn good football team," Orgeron said. "We don't know. I've told the team it doesn't matter. It don't matter where they rank us, where they tell us to go. We've got to win the next game. That's all that matters."

Whether the opponent is Clemson or Oklahoma, it has to contain the likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who torched Georgia for 349 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The senior will enter December 28 with seven consecutive 300-yard performances and seven outings with four or more passing scores.

LSU also boasts one of the best in-form defenses, as it allowed 17 points to Texas A&M and Georgia in the last two weeks.

Coincidentally, the defensive boost came after the Tigers were dropped from the top spot in favor of the Buckeyes.

If they regain No. 1, the Tigers will be tasked with silencing Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb.

LSU has history with Hurts, who tallied 183 passing yards and 44 on the ground in his last showdown with his old SEC West foe in 2017.

As a freshman in 2016, the Alabama transfer was limited to 107 passing yards, but he made up for it with 114 rushing yards on 20 carries.

If a No. 2-versus-No. 3 clash awaits the SEC champion, it will have its work cut out for it against Clemson's Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, who hauled in 12 passes for 276 receiving yards in the ACC Championship Game.

Travis Etienne would also pose a threat to the LSU front seven, as he has seven 100-yard outings in his previous eight contests.

Regardless of where LSU lands, Atlanta seems like an ideal destination for its national semifinal due to the proximity of Atlanta to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.