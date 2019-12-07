Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK Keeping 'Eye on a Lot of Players' Ahead of Deadline

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 4-18 New York Knicks sit in last place in the Eastern Conference and just fired head coach David Fizdale less than two years into a four-year, $22 million contract.

More changes seem inevitable, and Ian Begley of SNY.tv confirmed that notion when he reported Saturday that the Knicks are "keeping an eye on potential moves that would improve the team."

The source told Begley that the team has its "eye on a lot of players."

Teams are allowed to trade players who signed in the offseason on Dec. 15. The trade deadline is Feb. 6.

The Dec. 15 date is an important one for the Knicks if they are looking to move one of their 2019 free-agent acquisitions, which include Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington. Begley spoke on two of those names in particular.

"New York has several players—Marcus Morris, Wayne Ellington and others—who are on one-year deals and could be attractive to playoff contenders," Begley wrote. "So, they could also explore opportunities to move those players for future assets."

Begley clarified that the Knicks are not dead set on making a flurry of moves before the trade deadline. However, he also noted that the "uncertain future" of president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and other front-office executives complicates matters as the team looks to improve.



Sources told Begley that Knicks management spoke with team owner James Dolan earlier this season and left thinking their jobs would be safe as long as the team "showed progress." The meeting occurred after Mills and Perry held a Nov. 10 press conference expressing disappointment with how the season had developed.

The Knicks were 2-8 on Nov. 10 following a 108-87 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they've gone 2-10 since. They are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

New York will host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday before embarking on a four-game Western Conference road trip.