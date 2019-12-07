Chris Eubank Jr. Wins Via TKO After Matt Korobov Suffers Injury in 2nd Round

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) got a win in his U.S. debut on Saturday night, but not in the way he or any of his fans would have wanted. The fight was just heating up in the second round when his opponent, Matt Korobov (28-3-1, 14 KOs), suffered a left shoulder injury and couldn't continue fighting. The match, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was ruled a second-round TKO win for Eubank, who earned the interim WBA world middleweight title with the decision.

The first round saw the 36-year-old Korobov start brightly, landing a couple of solid straight lefts. In the second round, Korobov threw another left and immediately showed signs he was in pain. The ringside doctor checked him out and stopped the fight when it became clear Korobov was injured.

Eubank got the win, but the way it played out didn't do him any favors. After spending a couple of years at super middleweight, the 30-year-old Englishman moved back down to 160 pounds to chase titles and set up big fights. The injury prevented him from getting work in against a quality, dangerous opponent in Korobov.

Eubank might have to get in a tune-up bout before he goes after the likes of Jermall Charlo, the WBC world middleweight champion who was on the same Barclays Center card as Eubank.