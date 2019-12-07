Celtics' Enes Kanter Says He's in Talks for WWE Career After NBA Retirement

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter said he's held discussions with Triple H and Paul Heyman about a potential WWE career after his retirement from the NBA.

Kanter told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's planning to play basketball for at least five or six more seasons, but then he's hopeful of making a quick transition to the squared circle.

"I'm ready," he said. "I'm actually already talking to some people."

                 

