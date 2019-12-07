SEC Championship 2019: Final Odds, Preview, Prediction for LSU vs. Georgia

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU is looking to continue its undefeated season. Georgia is looking to make the College Football Playoff. And both are aiming to win the SEC championship.

On Saturday, the Tigers and Bulldogs will face off in the SEC Championship Game. LSU hasn't won an SEC title since 2011, while Georgia is looking to win its second in three seasons after previously winning it in 2017.

During its 12-0 regular season, LSU has emerged as one of the top teams in the country. The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings and will likely make the Playoff even if they lose in the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Georgia, which is No. 4 in the CFP rankings, is 11-1 and needs a win over LSU to secure a Playoff spot.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's SEC Championship Game.

SEC Championship Game Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): LSU -7

Some of the most important moments in Saturday's game will likely come when LSU has the football.

The Tigers rank second in the nation in total offense at 560.5 yards per game, behind only Oklahoma (564.3). It's been much improved from past seasons, as LSU has traditionally relied on a strong defense to win games, whereas this year its offense has been its biggest strength.

But the Tigers are going up against a formidable foe in Georgia's defense, which ranks fourth in the country. The Bulldogs are allowing only 257 total yards per game. They also allow only 71 rushing yards per game.

LSU might be going through the air more often, though, as quarterback Joe Burrow has been one of the best players in college football this season and is a top candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. Burrow has passed for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns, both of which rank second in the nation.

This Tigers team is no stranger to facing top opponents. LSU has already notched wins over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas. So, Burrow and the Tigers should keep their cool, even while playing Georgia in what could be close to a hostile environment in Atlanta.

"We're going to keep our same mentality," Burrow said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We're going to attack, we're going to go fast, we're going to throw the ball down the field, but also understanding this is one of the best defenses in the country, so you're going to have to take what the defense gives you and march the ball down the field. They're not going to give you anything easy."

But the Bulldogs' defense also knows it has a challenge in facing the Tigers' offense.

"We've done some amazing things as a defense in this regular season," Georgia safety J.R. Reed said, per AP. "We've got our work cut out for us this game."

Whichever side gets the best of this matchup will likely help determine the winner of the game.

Prediction

Georgia's defense may get some early stops against LSU's offense, but the Tigers are too dynamic to be shut down for an entire game.

Burrow will continue his Heisman-worthy season by passing for multiple touchdowns in leading LSU to its fifth SEC title in program history. That will help the Tigers secure the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, where it will likely go on to face Clemson, which should win the ACC championship.

As for Georgia, it will be left out of the College Football Playoff as Oklahoma (which should win the Big 12 championship) will overtake the Bulldogs to take the fourth and final Playoff spot.