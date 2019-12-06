Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood Diagnosed with Torn Achilles After MRI on Leg Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Rodney Hood was helped off the floor in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a torn Achilles, the team announced.

Hood went up for a rebound and grabbed near his Achilles as he hit the floor. According to Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game with what was originally deemed a "lower leg injury."

Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian noted the Duke product told her that his Achilles was bothering him prior to the game but thought it was "manageable" to play.

Hood played 72 games last season but appeared in just 60 in 2017-18 and 59 in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds through the first 20 games of the campaign and is a secondary scorer for Portland who can provide a spark on the perimeter when defenders collapse on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The loss of Hood makes the addition of Carmelo Anthony all the more important.

Anthony is someone who can hit shots on the perimeter and attack from the wing, much like Hood does, and figures to play a larger role while his teammate is sidelined. The Trail Blazers also have Kent Bazemore and Anfernee Simons on the wing who can stretch the floor if needed.

Still, they are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as part of the daunting Western Conference and cannot afford to lose one of their starters for significant time if they are going to make up ground.