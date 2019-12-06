Look: Metta World Peace Campaigns to Become Knicks' Next Head Coach on Twitter

Look: Metta World Peace Campaigns to Become Knicks' Next Head Coach on TwitterDecember 7, 2019
The New York Knicks may need to take unusual measures to become contenders again, and one former player is advocating they do just that.
Metta World Peace took to Twitter on Friday and said he would like the head coaching job for the Knicks after they announced the firing of David Fizdale:
Metta World Peace @MettaWorld37
If the @nyknicks is available, I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Red brick , hard nose , let’s get it popping. QB . This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat
Metta World Peace @MettaWorld37
Actually. Wanna give a shoutout to coach fiz. Good job. Definitely deserved the opportunity. Whoever gets the @nyknicks , good luck. It’s one of the best jobs in sports. Block out the fans . They act hard , but really , they just want to win. They absolutely pose no pressure.
Metta World Peace @MettaWorld37
If I ever got the @nyknicks job , my first message would be direct to fans and media. It wouldn’t be nice.But I’m a straight shooter.Pinpoint straight. I’m not happy how you guys put pressure on every coach and star.Shut up and enjoy the game. Be supportive and let’s win a title
Metta World Peace @MettaWorld37
People can say I’m not ready. I tell them eat 50 rocks without water. I’m 40 years old. Caught in to triangle in my first year as a laker. Adjusted from averaging 22 points in playoffs with @HoustonRockets to 8points as a role player with @Lakers . This ball stuff is fun. Easy
If it wasn't abundantly clear in the tweets, World Peace believes he would bring an attitude of toughness to the Knicks they have been missing in the recent past. He was known for his physicality and defense as a player.
World Peace played 17 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Knicks. He was a four-time All-Defensive selection and the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Star in 2003-04 with the Pacers.
He also won a championship with the Lakers in 2010.
ESPN.com noted World Peace does have some coaching experience even though he is best known as a player. He was a player development coach with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.
