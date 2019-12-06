Look: Metta World Peace Campaigns to Become Knicks' Next Head Coach on Twitter

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks may need to take unusual measures to become contenders again, and one former player is advocating they do just that.

Metta World Peace took to Twitter on Friday and said he would like the head coaching job for the Knicks after they announced the firing of David Fizdale:

If it wasn't abundantly clear in the tweets, World Peace believes he would bring an attitude of toughness to the Knicks they have been missing in the recent past. He was known for his physicality and defense as a player.

World Peace played 17 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Knicks. He was a four-time All-Defensive selection and the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Star in 2003-04 with the Pacers.

He also won a championship with the Lakers in 2010.

ESPN.com noted World Peace does have some coaching experience even though he is best known as a player. He was a player development coach with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.