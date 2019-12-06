Thunder's Deonte Burton Suspended 1 Game for Reported Locker Room Altercation

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday they have suspended guard Deonte Burton one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

ESPN's Royce Young reported Burton was in a "locker room altercation" after the Thunder's 107-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He will serve the suspension Friday when OKC hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old is in his second NBA season out of Iowa State. He is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game over 12 contests.

The Thunder have struggled in the post-Russell Westbrook era, going 8-12 (2-7 on the road). However, a playoff spot isn't out of the question with only six Western Conference teams currently over .500.

Friday's game is important to the Thunder, as the Timberwolves sit 10-10 and seventh in the West.

Burton doesn't receive much playing time, but he's seen the court consistently over the past five games. His absence could mean more minutes for backup wing Abdel Nader or extra court time for Terrance Ferguson and/or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.