Thunder's Deonte Burton Suspended 1 Game for Reported Locker Room Altercation

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 6, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Deonte Burton, right, rebounds the ball from Golden State Warriors' Omari Spellman (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday they have suspended guard Deonte Burton one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

ESPN's Royce Young reported Burton was in a "locker room altercation" after the Thunder's 107-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He will serve the suspension Friday when OKC hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old is in his second NBA season out of Iowa State. He is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game over 12 contests.

The Thunder have struggled in the post-Russell Westbrook era, going 8-12 (2-7 on the road). However, a playoff spot isn't out of the question with only six Western Conference teams currently over .500.

Friday's game is important to the Thunder, as the Timberwolves sit 10-10 and seventh in the West.

Burton doesn't receive much playing time, but he's seen the court consistently over the past five games. His absence could mean more minutes for backup wing Abdel Nader or extra court time for Terrance Ferguson and/or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Related

    Game 21 Live Thread: Thunder (8-12) vs. Timberwolves (10-10)

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Game 21 Live Thread: Thunder (8-12) vs. Timberwolves (10-10)

    Cray Allred
    via DailyThunder.com

    B/R Live: Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    B/R Live: Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

    via B/R Live

    Knicks Pick Interim Head Coach

    New York names Mike Miller as interim HC after firing David Fizdale

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Pick Interim Head Coach

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    The latest example came Friday when management fired head coach David Fizdale

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report