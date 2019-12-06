Cavaliers Rumors: Players Unhappy With HC John Beilein's Style of Coaching

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein yells instructions to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Cleveland. Detroit won 127-94. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Multiple members of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster reportedly believe head coach John Beilein, who spent over four decades coaching at the collegiate level, isn't prepared to handle NBA players.

Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic provided comments from several anonymous players Friday amid a four-game losing streak that's dropped the Cavs' record to 5-15.

"Guys drowned out his voice, and when guys start searching for the next in line for help, I believe you've lost them," one player said.

Another noted they've looked toward assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff for leadership: "Our assistants are definitely more prepared for the NBA."

                 

