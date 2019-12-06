Bulls' Otto Porter Jr. Out at Least 2 More Weeks After Setback with Foot Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Otto Porter Jr. shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Friday that small forward Otto Porter Jr. underwent an MRI this week that revealed a setback in the healing of his left foot injury.

Porter is suffering from a bone edema and will be reassessed by doctors in two weeks.

The 26-year-old Porter, who is in the midst of his second season with the Bulls, has not appeared in a game since Nov. 6 and has missed the team's past 13 contests.

Porter was originally the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He progressively improved during his time in Washington and enjoyed his best season in 2017-18 when he averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from three.

His numbers began to drop off last season, though, resulting in the Wizards trading him to Chicago for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a 2023 second-round pick.

In 15 games with the Bulls last season, Porter averaged an impressive 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Hopes were high for Porter entering this season, but he got off to a slow start before injury struck.

Porter is currently averaging just 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

This season is significant for Porter and the Bulls since he has the right to opt out of his deal at the end of the campaign. If Porter exercises his $28.4 million option for next season, however, he can become a free agent in 2021.

Without Porter, 2018 first-round pick Chandler Hutchison was getting more playing time at small forward, but he is currently out with a shoulder injury.

Until one or both of Porter and Hutchison return, veteran Thaddeus Young will likely see some action at small forward, and the 8-14 Bulls will also continue to go small with Zach LaVine, Coby White, Tomas Satoransky and Kris Dunn all receiving ample run.

