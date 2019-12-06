Gilas Pilipinas vs. Myanmar: Time, Live Stream for 2019 Southeast Asian Games

Gary Tyson/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas will be seeking to continue their perfect record at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, when they take on Myanmar in their final Group A game in the men's basketball event.

The Philippines have already secured two wins from their first two matches, with their 110-69 victory over Vietnam on Friday enough for them to book a semi-final berth. Myanmar are yet to win either of their first two games and will be big outsiders as a result.

While their passage to the knockout stages is secure, Gilas will want to finish top of the group, which they can ensure with a win. Here are the viewing details for the match and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. (PST, local), 12:15 p.m. (GMT), 7:15 a.m. (ET)

Live stream: TV5

Preview

While the Philippines have been comfortable winners in both of their matches so far, there have been times when teams have been able to limit them. In the first two periods of their clash with Vietnam, the underdogs acquitted themselves well.

Eventually, the hosts were able to grind their opposition down. Here are the highlights from that encounter:

June Mar Fajardo provided an excellent focal point, while LA Tenorio started to find his range from distance, allowing the Philippines to pull clear.

Perhaps in an attempt to rid his team of any complacency, head coach Tim Cone said he wasn't pleased with aspects of the win, per Richard Dy of ESPN5.

"We didn't feel like we were moving the ball like the way we did the first game (against Singapore). They (Vietnamese) defended a lot better than Singapore. We're playing with the same energy we wanted to see, but we're giving a lot of free throws and fouls. So this is more of mental than physical."

Fajardo showed why he's the PBA MVP, as he was dominant in all of his battles with the Vietnam defence. Sports analyst Edson provided the figures behind his display and noted all of the Gilas players chipped in with points:

"We knew they didn't have anyone to match up to him," said Cone of Fajardo after the match, "He's a five-time MVP and there's a reason why he's the five-time MVP. And he showed it tonight."

As for Myanmar, it's difficult to see anything other than a heavy defeat coming their way in what has been a challenging tournament overall. Already they've been on the receiving end of big losses against Singapore and Vietnam; against the premier team in the group, it's unlikely that'll change on Saturday.

The Philippines are unlikely to take their foot off the gas either. A win means they'll play the runners-up of Group B in the semi-finals, thus providing the team with a more straightforward route to the gold-medal match.