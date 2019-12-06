Tom Allen, Indiana Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension After 8-Win Regular Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Indiana Hoosiers have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with head coach Tom Allen following an 8-4 regular season, a deal that includes an average annual salary of $3.9 million.

The 49-year-old Allen addressed his new contract in a statement on the team's official website:

"I am humbled and thankful that President [Michael A.] McRobbie and Mr. [Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred] Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating. I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner the right way. Thank you to Indiana University, our fans, the Bloomington community and all of Hoosier Nation for their support. I am so appreciative of the young men who represent IU in such a first-class manner.

"We have a tremendous group of players. I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100 percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life. It's no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come."

Allen replaced Kevin Wilson ahead of the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl. After dropping that postseason contest in his head coaching debut, Allen went 5-7 in 2017 and 2018.

Indiana started the 2019 season at 7-2 before losing two of its final three games.

Three of the four losses (No. 1 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan) have come against teams ranked in the Top 14 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Of course, the Hoosiers face the daunting task of having to go up against the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans on an annual basis in the Big Ten East.

Glass added the following of Allen:

"When I hired Tom to be our head football coach, I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back. In his three seasons, he has proven to be all of that and more, which is why I believe the future of Indiana football is in great hands."

Allen and the Hoosiers are headed to a bowl game for just the fourth time since 1994. The date and opponent for their postseason game is to be determined.