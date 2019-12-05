Odell Beckham Jr. on Future with Browns: 'I Wouldn't Rather Be Anywhere Else'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Odell Beckham is under contract through the 2023 season. The Cleveland Browns gave up a massive bounty to trade for him. Logic would dictate there is an overwhelming chance Beckham is with the Browns for the foreseeable future.

It just doesn't necessarily sound like Beckham sees it that way. The wideout spoke to reporters Thursday, giving a less-than-committal answer about whether he'll be a Brown in 2020.

"What does the future hold? I don't know," Beckham said. "No one knows what the future holds tomorrow. I couldn't tell you. My locker is right next to one of the people that mean the most to me in the world [Jarvis Landry]. I think about coming to work and seeing him every single day and how special this could be, so I couldn't sit here and tell you whether I'm going to be here, want to be here, don't want to be here. This is exactly where I'm at right now, and I wouldn't rather be anywhere else."

This may merely be a case of Beckham learning from his own experiences. The New York Giants traded him less than a year after awarding him a five-year, $95 million extension. With that deal erasing most of the dead cap holds tied to Beckham's contract, the Browns could theoretically trade him again and cut their losses after a disappointing 2019.

