Cowboys' Antwaun Woods Arrested on Drug Possession, Evidence Tampering Charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on Tuesday and charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence.

The Frisco Police Department in Texas told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday that Woods was arrested after a traffic stop. Per Rapoport, the official charges against Woods were "possession of marijuana over two ounces but less than four ounces, tampering with evidence, and he was cited for possession of paraphernalia."

Woods has not practiced this week. He was officially ruled out Wednesday for the Cowboys' Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears.

Woods has been dealing with an MCL sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Dallas' Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots.

Prior to that, Woods was sent home from practice by head coach Jason Garrett on Oct. 29 because he was late to the team's morning meeting.

"My world, where I come from, I’d been cut before," Woods noted following Garrett's decision (h/t USA Today's Jori Epstein). "My team working, I need to be working. So I was pissed about that. But at the end of the day, I messed up."

The 26-year-old went undrafted out of USC in 2016. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans but split time between the roster and practice squad while playing in just one game. The Titans waived Woods in May 2018, and he then joined the Cowboys.

Woods earned a roster spot and excelled in 2018, starting 15 games and logging 1.5 sacks and 34 tackles.

Woods has started eight games this season, tallying 15 tackles (seven solo) and one fumble recovery.