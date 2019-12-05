Giannis Praises Pistons' Defense, Says They 'Want to Be Physical' and 'Dirty'

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exchange words after a foul on the floor during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Detroit Pistons 127-103 at Little Caesars Arena Wednesday night, but Giannis Antetokounmpo still had positive things to say about the Pistons' defense. 

"They're just a great defensive team and just play really physical," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "They want to be physical, they want to be dirty. They want you to get out of your game, and whenever you come in Detroit, you expect that."

Antetokounmpo knows what goes into a solid defense, as his Bucks' 101.8 defensive rating tops the NBA.

Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 35 points and nearly notched a double-double with nine rebounds.

The reigning NBA MVP did so despite having Pistons draped all over him, which led to tensions flaring in the third quarter: 

Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin also spoke to the "level of physicality" necessary to compete with the 19-3 Bucks:

The 8-14 Pistons might still be carrying a grudge against Milwaukee, who swept them out of the first round of last season's playoffs.   

Everybody in the Eastern Conference is aiming for the Bucks, though. Milwaukee has won 13 straight games.

