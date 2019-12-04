Vikings' Xavier Rhodes Apologizes to Mike Zimmer for Outburst vs. Seahawks

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes spoke to head coach Mike Zimmer regarding his sideline outburst in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Rhodes told reporters Wednesday he reached out to Zimmer to clear the air and apologize, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin:

"That's not the way I should carry myself, especially as a leader on this team. I apologize definitely to Coach Zim, and the things he's taught me — I should never react that way toward him or toward my team, period. I know my role, I need to play it better. I need to play better out on that field, eliminate the penalties and just do well. There's a lot more football going on right now. We still have a great chance of making it to the playoffs and still have a chance to win our division. Right now I'm looking forward to doing that, helping my team day-to-day, minimize the penalties I have that's going on each and every week and bettering myself."

