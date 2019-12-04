Look: Ravens Gift Custom Jersey Signed by Lamar Jackson to Pope Francis

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is conquering the NFL, and now his presence can be felt in the Vatican.

Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori gifted Pope Francis a custom-made Ravens jersey signed by Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh while visiting Rome:

Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday he's hoping to see the Pope wear his new jersey:

Pope Francis has written about the importance of sports as a tool of unity in the world.

"Sports is a privileged area around which people meet without any distinction of race, sex, religion or ideology," he wrote, via Vatican News' Linda Bordoni.

Considering how valuable Jackson's autograph is becoming as he marches his way toward a potential MVP award, Pope Francis would be foolish to consider putting on the Ravens jersey.

If the team is looking for some additional help in its quest to win a Super Bowl this season, having the Pope don a jersey bearing Jackson's No. 8 for luck isn't a bad idea.