Browns' Baker Mayfield on Facing Bengals Amid Injury: 'Mama Didn't Raise a Wuss'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday he expects to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a hand injury.

"Mama didn't raise a wuss," Mayfield told reporters.

