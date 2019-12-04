Browns' Baker Mayfield on Facing Bengals Amid Injury: 'Mama Didn't Raise a Wuss'

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday he expects to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a hand injury. 

"Mama didn't raise a wuss," Mayfield told reporters.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

