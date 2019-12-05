Gilas Pilipinas vs. Vietnam: Time, Live Stream for 2019 Southeast Asian Games

Xinyu Cui/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas' campaign for a 13th consecutive Southeast Asian Games gold medal began with a 110-58 rout over Singapore Wednesday.

Vietnam will have its chance to upset the 18-time champions Friday in their Group A matchup.

However, on top of being the favorites for their consistent dominance on the court, Gilas Pilipinas has home-court advantage throughout as the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, the Philippines.

Below is an overview of Gilas Pilipinas' upcoming game against Vietnam.

Game Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: TV5

Preview

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone wasn't totally satisfied with his team's opening game against Singapore despite the result being overwhelming in their favor.

According to ESPN5's Richard Dy, he said:

"It's fun coaching such a powerhouse team, no doubt about it. But I don't think we played our best basketball tonight. We're a little bit herky-jerky and we're not smooth offensively. We had to make adjustments defensively at halftime, but I believe we'll get better and better as the games go along."

Cone's unwillingness to rest on Gilas' 52-point victory makes some sense considering Vietnam demolished Myanmar 131-52 in its Group A opener.

However, he did laud his team's defensive presence:

Chris Ross, making his Gilas Pilipinas debut, was a major influence defensively. The 34-year-old two-time Philippine Basketball Association Defensive Player of the Year contributed 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block against Singapore.

Troy Rosario was the team's leading scorer with 15 points. Behind him were Stanley Pringle (14), Vic Manuel (14) and Matthew Wright (13).

Cone's squad will look to do what they did well against Singapore even better against Vietnam. The presence of veteran leader June Mar Fajardo, affectionately known as "The Kraken," will help them sustain throughout the tournament. The 30-year-old has the most PBA MVP awards in league history with five.

Gilas Pilipinas will wrap Group A play against Myanmar on Saturday.