Trae Young Says It's 'Annoying' Being Asked About Luka Doncic Comparisons

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

More than one year after being traded for each other during the 2018 NBA draft, Trae Young is tired of the questions linking him and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

In an interview with ESPN's Royce Young, the Atlanta Hawks star said it was "annoying just getting asked about (the trade) all the time."

"But I know it comes with it" he added. "I didn't ask for it to happen, but it happened. ... It's two totally different situations, two totally different players. He's playing well, I'm playing well. Just let it be."

Fair or not, Young and Doncic will be forever linked together because of the deal that led to them being with their current organizations.

The Hawks held the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft when they selected Doncic. Young was taken two picks later by the Mavericks. The two teams agreed to swap their draft rights, with Atlanta also receiving a 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick in the deal.

Doncic has become one of the biggest stars in the NBA after winning Rookie of the Year and being an early-season MVP candidate this season. The 20-year-old nearly averages a triple-double with 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists through 20 games in 2019-20.

Young hasn't exactly been a bust in Atlanta, finishing second to Doncic in Rookie of the Year voting last year. The 21-year-old has been terrific through 20 games this season, averaging 28.2 points and 8.3 assists per contest.

The biggest difference for the two young stars this season is team success. Dallas has been a pleasant surprise in the Western Conference, leading the Southwest Division with a 14-6 record.

Atlanta hasn't progressed as expected, despite Young's individual growth. The team has the third-worst record in the NBA at 5-16, ahead of only the New York Knicks (4-17) and Golden State Warriors (4-18).