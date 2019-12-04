Ron Rivera on Panthers Firing: 'I Thought It Would Happen' After the Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2019

El entrenador Ron Rivera de los Panthers de Carolina en una rueda de prensa tras el partido ante los Redskins de Washington, el domingo 1 de diciembre de 2019, en Charlotte. (AP Foto/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that while his firing wasn't necessarily unexpected, the timing of it was.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, Rivera said, "I thought it would happen at the end of the season."

Panthers owner David Tepper felt he couldn't wait any longer, though, as the Panthers had lost four straight and suffered an embarrassing 29-21 home loss to the now-3-9 Washington Redskins on Sunday to fall to 5-7.

