South Dakota High School Basketball Player Dies After Collapsing at Practice

A boys high school basketball player from Dupree High School in South Dakota died after collapsing during a Monday practice, per Brian Haenchen of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore said the player collapsed doing wind sprints with the rest of his team. Emergency responders rushed him to Indian Health Services in Eagle Butte, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Dupree is located in Ziebach County. It had a population of 525 at the 2010 Census and is located on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement has opened an investigation.

The player's death is one of numerous instances over the past 12 months where a high school player has died during basketball activities.

Of note, a girls Georgia high school basketball player died during an August practice in extreme heat, per Tom Jones of Channel 2 Action News.

A 16-year-old boys basketball player from Queens, New York, also died during a practice in December 2018.