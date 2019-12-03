LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers Past Struggling Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

A battle between the Western Conference's top two teams in the standings entering Tuesday went the Los Angeles Lakers' way in a 105-96 win over the host Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.

The Lakers led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap keyed a Nuggets comeback that brought Denver within 97-96 after two Nikola Jokic free throws with 2:23 left.

However, L.A. responded with an 8-0 run that included a LeBron James putback dunk, which gave the Lakers a 102-96 edge with 1:15 remaining.

James and Anthony Davis each scored 25 points for Los Angeles, which out-rebounded Denver 56-35.

Murray's 22 points paced Denver, and Millsap added 21.

Jokic had an off-night, scoring 13 points on just 4-of-12 shooting and committing five turnovers. He filled out the stat sheet otherwise with eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The 18-3 Lakers stayed on top of the Western Conference. The 13-5 Nuggets lost their second straight game.

                 

Notable Performances

Lakers F Anthony Davis: 25 points, 10 rebounds

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 25 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds

Lakers G Rajon Rondo: 11 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Nuggets G Jamal Murray: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Nuggets F Paul Millsap: 21 points, 8 rebounds

     

What's Next?

The Lakers will visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena. Denver will hit the road to face the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

         

