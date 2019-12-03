Gilas Pilipinas vs. Singapore: Time, Live Stream for 2019 Asian Games

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Basketball is the most popular sport in the Philippines, so it's fitting that the country will play host to the 30th Southwest Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

For the men's basketball 5x5 tournament, decorated heavyweight Gilas Pilipinas remains the favorite to win the gold medal.

Should they win, it would be their 13th straight win and 18th overall.

Gilas begins its quest to repeat on Wednesday, Dec. 4 against another formidable team, Singapore.

The tourney will also feature elimination games against Vietnam on Dec. 6 and Myanmar on Dec. 7.

All games are slated to begin at 8:15 p.m.

Game Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: TV5

Preview

Pilipinas last faced Singapore in 2017 when the latter gave the former a quite the scare before falling 68-60 in the semifinals.

But head coach Tim Cone isn't worried about what Singapore will bring this year, he's more concerned about what his own team will bring.

"I'm less concerned about our opponent than about ourselves," Cone told ESPN's Richard Dy. "If we have great focus and try to do the things that can help us as a team, in terms of defense and getting back and making sure we're at the same page, if we're doing that, I don't think anybody can beat us.

"We're just trying to be the best version of ourselves in the short window that we have, irrespective of who we are playing, which is kind of an old John Wooden philosophy."

Gilas will definitely be the best version of itself judging by its roster, which will be stocked with pro players as opposed to collegiate players.

Led by veteran June Mar Fajardo, best known as "The Kraken," Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario, LA Tenorio and Kiefer Ravena, Pililpinas will have plenty of star power.

They'll also have Stanley Pringle, Marcio Lassiter, Matthew Wright and seven-footer Greg Slaughter, who replaced the injured Roger Pogoy.

Gilas will have pros on the court, but they'll check the hubris at the door.

"We want to make sure that we respect our opponents. We're not going to be a team that's trash talking or making fun of other teams," Cone told Delfin Dioquino of the Rappler. "We want teams to be able to say about us that we play the game the right way, we play it with respect, and they'll come out with a lot of respect for us."

And with the SEA Games in the Philippines, Pilipinas wants to avoid an upset on their home soil at all costs.

"This is something we don't want to lose," Cone said via PBA News. "This is our home territory, we're hosting, we want to make sure that our showcase sport wins the gold medal and so we're gonna go really hard and try to figure out the best way to do this and do it well.

"That's the goal."

