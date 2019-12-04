WWE Raw Sees Slight Ratings Bump to 2.208 Million Viewers 2 Weeks Before TLC

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Monday's episode of WWE Raw that was anchored by a six-man tag team main event pitting Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo against The OC saw a slight rise in viewership compared to last week.

According to Show Buzz Daily, Raw averaged 2.208 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast after attracting 2.109 million viewers last week.

There wasn't a ton of compelling content advertised ahead of Monday night's Raw, and since it was neither a pay-per-view go-home or fallout show, most of the stakes weren't particularly high.

The men's midcard was among the top focuses of the show, as Drew McIntyre cut a promo on Randy Orton followed by AJ Styles and the rest of The OC interrupting. That led to the main event, which was won by The OC, although Orton got the last laugh with an RKO to Styles.

Raw started with a promo from Seth Rollins, who apologized to the Raw locker room for running them down the previous week. Rollins singled out Kevin Owens and called him to the ring in order to apologize personally.

KO refused to accept, and when AOP challenged Rollins and Owens to a tag team match, Owens declined due to his belief that Rollins and AOP are working together. That led to a match between Owens and Bobby Lashley, but AOP interfered and dragged KO away.

After that match, Rusev attacked Lashley despite the fact that Lana filed a restraining order against Rusev in the state of Tennessee.

The officers who were supposed to protect Lashley and Lana then arrested Lashley when he bumped into them. Lana was also arrested for slapping one of the officers.

Also, the women's division received some build in the form of a lengthy handicap match pitting Charlotte Flair against The Kabuki Warriors, the WWE women's tag team champions. Charlotte fought valiantly, but Asuka and Kairi Sane prevailed.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch was absence for the second consecutive week without explanation, which left the red brand without arguably its biggest star.

Next week's Raw should feature plenty of action and match-making since it will represent the final episode prior to the TLC pay-per-view.

