WWE Raw Ratings See Slight Drop Despite Survivor Series Fallout

Monday night's episode of Raw featuring fallout from Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view averaged 2.109 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, according to Showbuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton).

This week's viewership was down from the 2.13 million viewers last week's show garnered. That figure was up slightly from 2.06 million the previous week.

On Monday, much of the show was focused on building off what happened at Survivor Series. In the battle for brand supremacy between Raw, SmackDown and NXT, Raw scored only one victory to SmackDown's two and NXT's four.

Because of that, Raw opened with a town hall meeting hosted by Seth Rollins. With the entire Raw roster surrounding the ring, Rollins cut a promo and ran down his co-workers by telling them they sucked at Survivor Series and need to be better.

After they walked off, Kevin Owens got on the mic and told Rollins off, which led to a main event match pitting them against each other. The bout was interrupted by AOP, who attacked KO and the stared down Rollins before leaving the ring.

Also, a Fatal 4-Way match between Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Ricochet was held to determine the No. 1 contender for AJ Styles' United States Championship. Mysterio won the match and then beat Styles for the title thanks to some help from Orton, who got revenge on The OC after they screwed him in the Fatal 4-Way.

Other matches included Asuka beating Charlotte Flair thanks to a distraction from Kairi Sane and use of the mist, Buddy Murphy beating the returning Matt Hardy before having a showdown with Aleister Black, and Rusev interrupting a match between Bobby Lashley and Titus O'Neil, which resulted in Rusev getting hauled away in handcuffs.

All in all, Raw was a quality show that did well to follow up on what happened at Survivor Series while also laying the early groundwork for next month's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.

With question marks surrounding Rollins and whether he may be about to turn heel after his actions Monday, WWE has a solid hook in place to compel fans to tune in next week.

