WWE Raw Ratings See Slight Boost from 2.06 to 2.13M Compared to Last Week

WWE averaged 2.13 million viewers during Monday's three-hour episode of Raw, emanating from TD Garden in Boston, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez.

That figure is up from the 2.06 million viewers Raw garnered last week. This week's Raw had a couple of benefits that last week's didn't, as the show was prerecorded last week, which meant spoilers were readily available.

Also, Monday's Raw had weaker Monday Night Football competition in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Last week, Raw went up against a game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers that went to overtime and saw the Niners lose their first game of the season.

This week's Raw was the go-home episode prior to Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, and it featured plenty of crossover involving the SmackDown and NXT brands.

The main event pitting the Raw Tag Team champions, The Viking Raiders, against Randy Orton and Ricochet was interrupted by a brawl between wrestlers from all three brands.

Also, Seth Rollins put his spot on the Raw men's Survivor Series match on the line against Andrade in an entertaining match that ended in a disqualification win for Rollins when Lucha House Party attacked. Rollins and Andrade showed respect toward each other afterward and suggested they would meet again in the near future.

Other matches included Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch beating The IIconics, Asuka beating Natalya and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre fighting to a no contest, as they were interrupted by Triple H and the NXT roster.

The controversial love triangle storyline featuring Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley continued as well. This week, Lana claimed that she filed for divorce from Rusev and that she took out a restraining order against him that will prevent him from coming within 90 feet of her.

There wasn't much groundbreaking material on this week's Raw, although that has become commonplace with go-home episodes prior to pay-per-views.

Since next week's show will feature fallout from Survivor Series and begin the build toward TLC, it won't be surprising if there is more interest and a higher rating to boot.

