WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 2.06 Million Against Seahawks vs. 49ers MNF Competition

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which was pre-taped Friday in Manchester, England, averaged 2.06 million viewers over the course of its three-hour broadcast, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

Raw's viewership was down this week after it drew 2.13 million viewers in each of the two previous weeks.

On Monday, Raw faced some tough competition in the form of a Monday Night Football clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks won 27-24 in overtime to improve to 8-2, while the Niners suffered their first loss of the season and now sit at 8-1.

Spoilers for Monday's Raw were available for a few days before the show aired since it was taped after an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Raw started with a promo from Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, which led into a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Lynch and Charlotte Flair against The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane won thanks, in part, to a distraction from NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

Additionally, Seth Rollins faced United Kingdom champion Walter in a first-time-ever match, and after Imperium attacked Rollins to signal a disqualification, the team of Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits beat Imperium in an eight-man tag team match.

The main event of the show saw Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Randy Orton team up to beat The OC in a six-man tag. Orton teased hitting Ricochet with an RKO on a couple of occasions, and it looks as though WWE may be building a feud between them.

Arguably the biggest talking point coming out of Raw was the continuation of the love triangle involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Lana told Rusev she was pregnant with his child before attacking him and allowing Lashley to beat him down.

At the conclusion of the segment, Lana revealed that she was lying and wasn't actually pregnant.

Much of Monday's Raw was focused on continuing the build toward Survivor Series, and that will likely be the case again next week when Raw emanates from TD Garden in Boston.

