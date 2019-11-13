WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 2.06 Million Against Seahawks vs. 49ers MNF Competition

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Rusev (L) and Lana (R) attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which was pre-taped Friday in Manchester, England, averaged 2.06 million viewers over the course of its three-hour broadcast, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

Raw's viewership was down this week after it drew 2.13 million viewers in each of the two previous weeks.

On Monday, Raw faced some tough competition in the form of a Monday Night Football clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks won 27-24 in overtime to improve to 8-2, while the Niners suffered their first loss of the season and now sit at 8-1.

Spoilers for Monday's Raw were available for a few days before the show aired since it was taped after an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Raw started with a promo from Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, which led into a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Lynch and Charlotte Flair against The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane won thanks, in part, to a distraction from NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

Additionally, Seth Rollins faced United Kingdom champion Walter in a first-time-ever match, and after Imperium attacked Rollins to signal a disqualification, the team of Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits beat Imperium in an eight-man tag team match.

The main event of the show saw Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Randy Orton team up to beat The OC in a six-man tag. Orton teased hitting Ricochet with an RKO on a couple of occasions, and it looks as though WWE may be building a feud between them.

Arguably the biggest talking point coming out of Raw was the continuation of the love triangle involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Lana told Rusev she was pregnant with his child before attacking him and allowing Lashley to beat him down.

At the conclusion of the segment, Lana revealed that she was lying and wasn't actually pregnant.

Much of Monday's Raw was focused on continuing the build toward Survivor Series, and that will likely be the case again next week when Raw emanates from TD Garden in Boston.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Related

    Punk Returns to WWE Programming on Backstage, Will Feature on Show

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Punk Returns to WWE Programming on Backstage, Will Feature on Show

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pros and Cons of NXT Stars Being a Part of Survivor Series Build

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Pros and Cons of NXT Stars Being a Part of Survivor Series Build

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Styles vs. Nakamura vs. Strong Added to Survivor Series

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Styles vs. Nakamura vs. Strong Added to Survivor Series

    WWE
    via WWE

    Becky Not Happy About Sasha Taking Credit for HIAC Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Becky Not Happy About Sasha Taking Credit for HIAC Match

    Ringside News | Wrestling News & WWE News, Rumors & Spoilers
    via Ringside News | Wrestling News & WWE News, Rumors & Spoilers