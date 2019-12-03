Mike Zimmer on Xavier Rhodes' Sideline Blowup: 'Got to Control Our Emotions'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 3, 2019

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a crushing 37-30 loss by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but head coach Mike Zimmer isn't using that as an excuse for cornerback Xavier Rhodes' reaction.

"We've got to control our emotions a lot better than that," Zimmer told reporters postgame when asked about Rhodes. 

Rhodes was seen slamming his helmet and "exchanging words" with Zimmer on the sideline. 

The 29-year-old offered no comment other than to say, "I'm out the door."  

The argument came after Rhodes allowed a 60-yard touchdown to David Moore:

Rhodes eventually re-entered the game and made an impact by forcing a fumble:

Prior to his third-quarter mishap and fourth-quarter forced turnover, Rhodes briefly left the game in the first quarter after suffering a back injury and was listed as questionable.

The Vikings' efforts wouldn't be enough to pull off the comeback. They turned the ball over on downs trailing 34-30 at the fourth quarter's 2:31 mark and fumbled on the Seahawks' kickoff following a field goal with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

The result propelled the Seahawks to 10-2 and into the NFC's No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Vikings fell to 8-4 and are clinging to the second Wild Card spot. 

"It's not the end of the world, a four-game season left," Zimmer added. "We're still in good shape. We're still a good football team."

The Vikings just have to keep their cool. 

Related

    Seahawks Take Down Vikings 37-30 on MNF

    Russell Wilson puts up another primetime MVP performance to take 1st place in the NFC West

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Take Down Vikings 37-30 on MNF

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dalvin Cook Said He'll Be 'Good to Go' vs. Lions

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Dalvin Cook Said He'll Be 'Good to Go' vs. Lions

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Are a Scary Postseason Threat

    Derrick Henry is the NFL's most dominant ground gainer over the last 16 games and he's priming the Titans for a playoff run

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Are a Scary Postseason Threat

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Amari Wants to Stay in Dallas

    'If it ain't broke don't fix it. ... I just love this situation, my teammates. I just feel it's the place for me.'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Amari Wants to Stay in Dallas

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report