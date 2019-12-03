Mike Zimmer on Xavier Rhodes' Sideline Blowup: 'Got to Control Our Emotions'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a crushing 37-30 loss by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but head coach Mike Zimmer isn't using that as an excuse for cornerback Xavier Rhodes' reaction.

"We've got to control our emotions a lot better than that," Zimmer told reporters postgame when asked about Rhodes.

Rhodes was seen slamming his helmet and "exchanging words" with Zimmer on the sideline.

The 29-year-old offered no comment other than to say, "I'm out the door."

The argument came after Rhodes allowed a 60-yard touchdown to David Moore:

Rhodes eventually re-entered the game and made an impact by forcing a fumble:

Prior to his third-quarter mishap and fourth-quarter forced turnover, Rhodes briefly left the game in the first quarter after suffering a back injury and was listed as questionable.

The Vikings' efforts wouldn't be enough to pull off the comeback. They turned the ball over on downs trailing 34-30 at the fourth quarter's 2:31 mark and fumbled on the Seahawks' kickoff following a field goal with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

The result propelled the Seahawks to 10-2 and into the NFC's No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Vikings fell to 8-4 and are clinging to the second Wild Card spot.

"It's not the end of the world, a four-game season left," Zimmer added. "We're still in good shape. We're still a good football team."



The Vikings just have to keep their cool.