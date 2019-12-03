Mike Zimmer on Xavier Rhodes' Sideline Blowup: 'Got to Control Our Emotions'December 3, 2019
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a crushing 37-30 loss by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but head coach Mike Zimmer isn't using that as an excuse for cornerback Xavier Rhodes' reaction.
"We've got to control our emotions a lot better than that," Zimmer told reporters postgame when asked about Rhodes.
Rhodes was seen slamming his helmet and "exchanging words" with Zimmer on the sideline.
The 29-year-old offered no comment other than to say, "I'm out the door."
The argument came after Rhodes allowed a 60-yard touchdown to David Moore:
Rhodes eventually re-entered the game and made an impact by forcing a fumble:
Prior to his third-quarter mishap and fourth-quarter forced turnover, Rhodes briefly left the game in the first quarter after suffering a back injury and was listed as questionable.
The Vikings' efforts wouldn't be enough to pull off the comeback. They turned the ball over on downs trailing 34-30 at the fourth quarter's 2:31 mark and fumbled on the Seahawks' kickoff following a field goal with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
The result propelled the Seahawks to 10-2 and into the NFC's No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Vikings fell to 8-4 and are clinging to the second Wild Card spot.
"It's not the end of the world, a four-game season left," Zimmer added. "We're still in good shape. We're still a good football team."
The Vikings just have to keep their cool.
